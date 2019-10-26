Home States Odisha

RBI GM who killed self was depressed: Odisha Police

Asish Ranjan Samal, General Manager of RBI's Guwahati branch, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel room in Chandikhola.

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The General Manager of RBI's Guwahati branch, who allegedly committed suicide in Odisha's Jajpur, was depressed after failing to get a job transfer from Assam to his native state of Odisha, the police said on Saturday.

"According to the deceased Asish Ranjan Samal's wife, he wanted a job transfer to Odisha from Guwahati. Samal was in depression after he did not get the transfer," said Deepak Kumar Jena, Inspector in-Charge at Barachana police station.

Samal allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel room in Chandikhola in Jajpur.

He had come to his native village Naraharipur on October 23 to meet his mother. Next day, he was scheduled to leave for Bhubaneswar to meet his wife, a doctor, and son, a Class 12 student.

"The bank officials told his mother that he was going to Bhubaneswar. However, he checked into a hotel in Chandikhola instead. By late October 24 evening, his family members began getting anxious after he did not answer phone calls," said Jena.

On Friday morning, when the hotel staff knocked at the door of the room, Samal did not answer, following which the employess called the police. Upon arrival, the Badachana police found him hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.

"An autopsy has been conducted and we are waiting for the report. We are also analysing the call details of Samal," said Jena.

Suicide prevention helplines

AASRA Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO: (24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726)

SAHAI: (Helpline number: 080 25497777)

Sumaitri: (Helpline number 011-23389090) 

Lifeline Foundation: (Helpline number- 033 24637401/7432)

Saath: (Helpline number: +91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222) 

One Life: (24 X 7 Helpline number: 7893078930) 

Vandrevala Foundation: (24x7 helpline: 1860 2662 345, 1800 2333 330)

Sneha: (24 x 7 helpline: +91 44 24640050) 

The Samaritans Mumbai: (Helpline number: +91 84229 84528   +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530) 

Connecting … NGO: (Helpline number: 1800 843 4353/ +91 99220 01122)
