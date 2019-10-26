Six trucks seized for fake numbers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Friday seized six mini trucks of a private firm here for having same vehicle registration numbers. Police also seized seven other vehicles for verification of documents.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the firm located in Lewis Road area under Lingaraj police limits and found out that of the six vehicles, two each had same registration numbers.

“On verification, it was also found that of the six seized vehicles, three had fake registration numbers,” Traffic ACP Kishore Panigrahi said. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath. “We have lodged a complaint in this regard with Lingaraj police for further investigation,” Panigrahi said. Police suspect that the firm might have used mini trucks with same registration numbers to evade road tax. “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is on,” Lingaraj IIC Sarat Chandra Patra said.