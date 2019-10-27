Action against 11 officials in Odisha in three months for indulging in corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive against corruption, the State Government has dismissed two officers of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) from service. The Government has initiated action against 11 OAS officials during the last three months.

The two dismissed officials are Bijayani Biswal, former Tehsildar of Loisingha in Balangir district and Pradip Kumar Behera, former Block Development Officer (BDO) in Komna of Nuapada district. While the Sambalpur Vigilance had registered a case against Biswal, a corruption case against Behera was lodged by Koraput wing during his posting there.Both the officials were convicted in corruption cases.

Besides, the Government has stopped pension benefit and gratuity of nine OAS officers during the period.

The officials against whom cases were initiated include former Mayurbhanj District Project Coordinator of SSA Bansidhar Nayak, former BDO Ganesh Prasad Nayak, former Tehsildar Santosh Kumar Mohanty, former Puri Tehsildar Pravat Kumar Maharana, former Nuapada BDO Sunil Kumar Sahu, former Balasore Tehsildar Nirakar Parida, former of Executive Officer Bargarh Municipality Nabin Seth, former Khandapada BDO Sanatan Sethi and former Regional Transport Officer Purandar Pujari.