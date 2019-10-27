Home States Odisha

BJP Mahila Morcha in Odisha demands resignation of state Women Commission chief

BJP workers alleged that there was no investigation into the death of Smitarani Biswal, a village level worker.

Minati Behera

Minati Behera (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha has demanded resignation of Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women Minati Behera for toeing the official line over the death of Smitarani Biswal, village level worker (VLW) of Haridaspur panchayat in Jajpur district, without making any investigation into the incident.

Announcing that the Mahila Morcha will gherao the office of the Commission here on October 28 demanding resignation of Behera, president of the Morcha Pravati Parida demanded the report submitted by the Commission to the Chief Minister to be made public. Parida questioned whether Behera had actually visited the village of Smitarani as claimed by her during the course of investigation.

Criticising Behera for remaining silent initially and later announcing that she had already completed investigation, Parida wanted to know why she did not visit the village of the victim and made a statement basing on the version of the main accused and Jajpur SP. Alleging that the Chairperson was trying to cover up the guilty persons, Parida asked why she did not talk to the family members of the victim and met only the wife of the accused, sarpanch of Haridaspur as claimed by her.

Meanwhile, BJP workers on Saturday gheraoed different police stations in Jajpur district demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Besides, they lodged complaint against Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena in 19 police stations alleging that he maligned the character of the dead VLW in a press conference. After the PEO’s death, the SP levelled allegations against the VLW which has affected her family members. “It is extremely shameful and action should be taken against him. BJP will continue its protest till he is not punished,” president of the Jajpur district BJP Goutam Ray said.

