Boat capsize: Fisherman’s body found

Published: 27th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:27 PM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The body of a 28-year-old fisherman of Jamboo village, who had gone missing in the sea near Hukitola  island following a boat capsize on Friday evening, was found at Madali within Jamboo marine police limits on Saturday.

The victim, Tapan Das, along with three others, had ventured into the sea for fishing on the ill-fated vessel. While returning with their catch in the evening, the boat encountered gusty winds and capsized around one km from Hukitola island, said Additional Director of Fisheries (Marine) of Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo. The fishermen of the district were warned by authorities not to venture into the sea due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Tapan’s associates Prahalad Das, Gautam Das and Biswanath Gharani jumped into the sea when the boat starting capsizing and managed to swim towards the beach.

Jamboo Marine IIC Ramachandra Murmu said a case has been registered against the owner of the fishing boat under Section 304 (A). It is mandatory for fishermen to wear life jackets on boats. But the vessel that capsized did not have any life jacket in it. “We will take stern action against the owner of the boat,” he said.

