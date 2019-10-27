Dhenkanal College may lose autonomous status

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal Government College may lose its autonomous status soon.The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a recent letter, has pointed out certain deficiencies in the college, which was granted autonomous status in 2002.

A team of UGC had visited the college in November last year for assessing its infrastructure needed for renewing the autonomous status. The team interacted with teachers, students and members of the alumni association. It found that the college does not have adequate teaching and non-teaching staff and suggested that the issue be addressed on a priority basis.

At present, only 26 regular teachers are posted in the college against the sanctioned strength of 60. A few teachers have been engaged on contract. Sources said there is no coordination between the alumini association and college management owing to which development has taken a back seat at the institution.

Besides, the college executive committee remains non-functional as nobody has been appointed to head the body since the last two and a half years.

Principal Rashmi Mishra said the UGC has raised several issues but stressed the need for addressing the issue of staff shortage in the college. She said the authorities concerned have been apprised of the matter.

As many as 2,00o Plus-Three and PG students enrolled in the college which was established in 1959.