Farmers in Odisha's Kendrapara dejected as rains wreak havoc

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rain for the last three days owing to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has dashed the hopes of farmers in the district. They were expecting a bumper yield this year following a good monsoon.

The rain has also caused extensive damage to black gram (biri) and vegetable crops in several parts of the district. Reports of crop damage have been pouring in from several villages in Aul, Mahakalapada, Derabishi, Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Marsaghai and Garadapur blocks of the district.

Vice president of district unit of Krusaka Sabha Babaji Parida has demanded a survey to ascertain the damage caused to crops due to the unseasonal rain. He said the affected farmers must be compensated for their losses.

Jiban Prasad Rout of Rajkanika said he lost his paddy crop to rains and is now worried about returning his bank loan. A large number of farmers in the district are worried about more losses if rainwater remains stagnated on their land.

“We are worried that the quality of paddy will deteriorate drastically if the crops remain submerged,” said Ramesh Swain, a farmer of Pradhanapada village in Rajkanika block. Jagannath Das of Garadapur said the next two weeks are crucial for black gram crops which are in the harvesting stage.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera blamed the Government for the plight of farmers in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief District Agriculture Officer of Kendrapara Mahesh Prasad Rath said around 3.6 lakh people of the district depend on agriculture in the district. “As per directions of the Government, all block agricultural officers have been instructed to ascertain crop damage in the district. After getting the report, we will provide financial and other assistance to the affected farmers,” he said.