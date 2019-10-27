Home States Odisha

Firemen, cops in Odisha on alert for Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, a special enforcement team consisting of officials from Fire Services, Pollution Control Board and police conducted inspection at firecracker selling centres in Bhubaneswar.

A child buying crackers on the eve of Diwali in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

A child buying crackers on the eve of Diwali in Bhubaneswar on Saturday| Ifrana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service Department and police have tightened the arrangements in the State to ensure smooth celebration of Diwali. "About 335 fire stations in the State are on alert. This apart, in many places like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Balasore, and others, temporary fire posts have been set up. Senior officers have been asked to be ready with vehicles and equipment to deal with any emergency," Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma said.

Fire personnel have also been instructed to keep motorcycles on standby to go to narrow lanes and inaccessible areas. Over 15 fire teams will be deployed in the city and on its outskirts. “In sensitive areas, special police arrangements have been made. As the people will be in a festive mood, police in plain clothes will also be deployed to maintain the law and order,” the DGP said.Patrolling has been enhanced to avoid any untoward incident.

Ahead of Diwali, a special enforcement team consisting of officials of Odisha Fire Service Department, State Pollution Control Board and Commissionerate Police also conducted inspection at designated firecracker selling centres in the city.

"Inspection was conducted at Jatni, Mancheswar, Baramunda and other designated firecracker centres. High decibel crackers were also seized from one of the centres," Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said. In another development, traffic police conducted a pre-Diwali awareness programme on drunken driving on Saturday.

“Commissionerate Police distributed sweetened milk to the commuters wearing helmets and seat belts at Sishu Bhawan Square and Raj Mahal Square and requested them to avoid drunken driving,” Traffic ACP Kishore Panigrahi said. During the awareness campaign, Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath was also present.

Rain causes gloom among firecracker sellers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rain that lashed the Capital City for last three days has dampened the spirits of firecracker sellers with their business badly hit.  With rain forcing many to stay indoor, footfall remained comparatively less at stalls and stores selling fire crackers in the city. Firecracker sellers at Damana, Baramunda, Unit-I,  Rasulgarh, Nayapalli and VSS Nagar said if their sale doesn’t improve on Sunday, they may witness an all-time low business. 

"Only a day left for Diwali but I have been able to sale only 30 per cent crackers of my stock so far," said BK Rout, a cracker seller at Rasulgarh. Rakesh Baliarsingh, another cracker seller, said continuous rain forced fire cracker sellers in the city to keep their businesses shut for most of the time between October 23 and 25. Apart from rain, cost escalation and strict regulations regarding sale and bursting of firecrackers have affected the business of cracker sellers in the city.

