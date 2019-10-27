Home States Odisha

Justice Das calls for focus on welfare of elderly

According to the 2011 census, 9.5 per cent (pc) of Odisha’s population consists of the elderly, which is higher than the national average of 8.6 pc.

Published: 27th October 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Judge of Orissa High Court Justice M M Das called for robust implementation of legislation to safeguard interest of senior citizens who are neglected by their children and feeling helplessness.

Speaking at a national consultative conclave on ‘Strengthening the Protection of Human Rights of Old Persons’ organised at SOA University here, Justice Das said the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act was adopted in 2007 to ensure care for parents and senior citizens.

“The legislation favouring the senior citizens had prescribed steps for the elderly people to approach the authorities for legal assistance without paying court fees while a time limit was fixed for disposal of their petitions. Those in authority should ensure that the Act is effectively implemented both in urban and rural areas,” he stressed.

Though the quantum of maintenance amount fixed was low, Justice Das said necessary amendment needs be made to fix the maintenance appropriately. There is also a need for improvement in the functioning of cells set up for extending social protection to the elderly, he suggested.

Expressing concern over the condition of senior citizens at the time when they need more care from their near and dear ones, the former HC judge observed that elderly couples these days live alone in apartments with their children employed in other cities or abroad causing them to fend for themselves in old age.

According to the 2011 census, 9.5 per cent (pc) of Odisha’s population consists of the elderly, which is higher than the national average of 8.6 pc. While there are around 40 lakh persons aged 60 years and above, with the majority of them living in rural areas, the proportion of the oldest (80 years and above) is also higher in Odisha than the national average.  

Only four pc of the elderly (nine pc men and one pc women) receive retirement or pension benefits in Odisha. It means about 91 pc of elderly men and 99 pc of elderly women do not get any employment benefits though they are eligible for old-age pension.

State head of HelpAge India Bharati Chakra said the elderly population is set to be doubled by 2025.
The old people, she said, were vulnerable and needed the love and care of the younger generation.
Unfortunately, the intrusion of the digital technology had greatly impaired personal relationship between the elderly and the younger generation, she said.

The conclave was jointly organised by SOA University and Peoples’ Cultural Centre.

