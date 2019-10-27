Home States Odisha

Now, Health department in Odisha to take up e-registration of birth

While a new Standard Operating Procedure for monitoring of quality of ambulance services (108 and 102) has been prepared, proposal for 84 new ambulances under 108 fleet has been moved.

Published: 27th October 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department will now take up the task of e-registration of births and deaths for better coordination in the State.Earlier, the online registration was being done by the Housing and Urban Development department.

At the 5T review meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda here on Saturday, it has been decided to ask the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to submit a detailed action plan for extension of the e-municipality software to rural areas. Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has been requested for recruitment of 106 clerks at the earliest. They will be engaged for the e-registration work.

While a new Standard Operating Procedure for monitoring of quality of ambulance services (108 and 102) has been prepared, proposal for 84 new ambulances under 108 fleet has been moved. The delivery of new ambulances is expected next month. Of the 512 ambulances under 108 fleet, 92 are new and 420 are old vehicles which need be replaced.

Similarly, of 500 ambulances under 102 fleet, 390 old vehicles have been replaced with new ones and remaining 110 ambulances will be replaced by end of December. The department has also drafted new guidelines for proper management of Mahaprayan scheme. The empanelment of service providers will manage the dead body carrier at the DHHs, SDHs and CHCs.

Dr Meherda said new strategies are being implemented for inspection of healthcare services like treatment of patients, maintenance of equipment and redressal of patients’ grievances.“We are using technology to monitor diagnostics services, instruments and equipment out of use, and complaints besides providing online report to patients,” he added. An agreement has been made with Kirlosker, the agency for operationalisation of the Bio Medical Equipment Maintenance Programme (BEMP) for ensuring minimum downtime of equipment. All the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers have been sensitised about the BEMP.

TAGS
Odisha Health department Odisha ambulance services Odisha births registration Odisha e registration
