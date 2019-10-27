Odia poet Pradeep Dash awarded Sarala Puraskar-2019

Home States Odisha

Noted Odia poet Pradeep Dash was awarded the Sarala Puraskar-2019 for work of poetry ‘Charu Chibar O Charjya’ on Saturday by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal handing over Sarala Puraskar-2019 to Pradeep Dash at a function in Bhubaneswar

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal handing over Sarala Puraskar-2019 to Pradeep Dash at a function in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

The award, constituted by IMFA’s charitable wing IMPaCT, which is the foremost literary honour in Odisha, comprises of a citation and a cash prize of `five lakh. This was the 40th edition of the award.
Apart from poetry, Dash has three prose collections to his credit - ‘Ghum Pahada Ra Nai’, ‘Barbaraa’, and ‘Sasemira’.

On the occasion, Pandit Harmohan Khuntia was awarded ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’ while Lalat Mohan Patnaik received the ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’ for their valuable contribution in the field of music and art respectively. They received a cash award of Rs 1,50,000 each along with citations. Giving away the awards, the Governor said Odisha is a land of eternal festivity and creativity, which get expressed in various art forms that gives the land a distinct identity.

