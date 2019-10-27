Odisha government seeks rain damage report from districts by November 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With incessant rain triggered by a well-marked low pressure wreaking havoc in parts of Odisha for three days, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday asked collectors of the affected districts to carry out assessment of the damage and furnish the reports by November 4.

Jena asked collectors to form squads involving officials of departments concerned for assessment of damage to houses, crops and livestock due to heavy rain from October 23 to 25 and enumeration of eligible beneficiaries.

As per State Government order, crop loss assessment must be carried out by joint teams consisting of revenue, agriculture and horticulture officials. Farmers sustaining crop damage above 33 per cent will be able to claim for assistance. The supervising officers will conduct test checks to assess the correctness of the assessments.

The Government has asked the collectors to release financial aid immediately for clothing and utensils to the people whose houses have been completely damaged. The aid will be provided in addition to the prescribed house building assistance.

With five people in Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Kendrapara districts killed due to wall collapse during heavy rains, the Government has also asked the district administrations to provide ex gratia to the families or next of kin of the deceased persons from the available funds.

Since the damage due to the rains is limited, the Collectors have been advised to distribute assistance to eligible beneficiaries from the available funds without waiting for allotment from the Office of the SRC.

As the disbursement of financial assistance will be done through direct bank transfer (DBT), the Collectors and field officials of departments concerned have been asked to ensure that the account details of eligible beneficiaries are collected and provided at the time of furnishing the damage assessment report.

Notably, heavy rainfall that battered parts of state during this period affected around 12 lakh people of which around 11.36 lakh were from Jagatsinghpur district alone. Officials said 13 districts recorded average rainfall of 100 mm and above.

