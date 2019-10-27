Home States Odisha

Painting an Air India surprise for government school in Odisha

The painting, an initiative of headmistress of the school Abharani Biswal, aimed at drawing students to school every day.

Published: 27th October 2019 11:34 AM

The Air India plane painted on the walls of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: After Government Nodal Primary School in Chitrakonda block which was painted as a train, another school in the district has been given a makeover. This time, it is an Air India (AI) plane. Walls of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya have been painted as an AI plane, bringing smiles on the faces of students who always dreamt of boarding one.

The school with 369 students has now become a place of attraction for children of other schools in the block as well. The painting, an initiative of headmistress of the school Abharani Biswal, aimed at drawing students to school every day.

“Getting into a plane is a dream for these students and we wanted to make the school interesting for them. So, we decided to paint an airplane on the school walls,” she said, adding that they want the students to aim higher in life.The school gives an impression of a large plane from a distance and the doors of the plane lead to three classrooms.

The painting was done by the school teachers from September 14 to 15  and funds for the purpose was used from the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) scheme of Government.“I feel like entering an airplane while getting into the classroom. Its a good experience,” said Pipasha Bala, a Class VIII student with a smile.

Earlier this year in August, the Government Nodal Primary School in Chitrakonda was painted as a train and it was named Malayabanta Express, referring to the tribal belt connecting Malkangiri, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The painting was completed on August 20.

