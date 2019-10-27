Rain pours misery on Silk City residents

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Incessant rains for the last few days have left several areas of Silk City waterlogged.

Clogged drains, including Bahana nullah and Sapua nullah, added to the residents’ miseries as accumulated rainwater created a flood-like situation in some parts of the city. Rainwater entered the houses in localities such as Nilachalnagar, Gajapatinagar, Hillpatana, Gandhinagar and Brajanagar.

Bhabagrahi Sahu of Hillpatana blamed the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) for the situation. He said though the drains should have been cleaned before monsoon, it was not done by the civic body. Moreover, since more than a year, drains in several places of the city have sustained damage due to work for laying pipelines.

Sanjeeb Patnaik of Brajanagar said, water pumps should have been used to remove excess water from the affected areas, but it is not done.Though no casualties were reported due to the rains, reports of wall collapse poured in from several areas, including Giri Road Chowk.