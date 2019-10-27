SOUTHCO consumers yet to get bill

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Consumers of SOUTHCO in urban and rural areas of Jeypore have not been given electricity bills for September. Sources said SOUTHCO is yet to identify a suitable self-help group to undertake meter reading and distribution of bills in the sub-division.The outsourced agency, responsible for the task, has been disengaged by SOUTHCO and this has affected generation of bills. SOUTHCO officials said higher authorities in the State Capital have been apprised of the matter. They said consumers have been asked to get their bills online till the matter is resolved.