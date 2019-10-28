Home States Odisha

Criminal held in Odisha's Berhampur after exchange of gunfire with cops

The accused, P Siba Shankar Dora, sustained injuries, along with two other police constables, during the encounter at Charimaili Chhaka.

Published: 28th October 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: A 32-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of criminal activities including attempt to murder, has been arrested here following an exchange of gunfire with police, an officer said.

The accused, P Siba Shankar Dora, sustained injuries, along with two other police constables, during the encounter at Charimaili Chhaka in Aska police station area on Sunday night, Inspector In-Charge PK Sahoo said.

"Dora, who sustained gunshot injuries on his left knee, was currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The two contables were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and discharged, "Sahoo said. , he stated.

The accused was on a bike with one of his accomplices when they were chased by police, leading to the exchange of fire, the officer explained, adding that a pistol and two cartridges have been seized from his possession.

However, his accomplice had fled the spot. According to police sources, Dora had allegedly fired at a 30-year-old man in the area and injured him, hours before his arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Odisha criminal arrest Odisha police gunfire
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp