3 killed, 2 hurt in mishaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in the city in the last 24 hours. On Monday, two persons died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the flyover near Vani Vihar. The deceased are Jitendra Pradhan (24) of Fategarh in Nayagarh district and Sudhir Kumar Bhoi (30) of Nemala in Cuttack district.

According to police, Pradhan’s birthday was on October 28 as per the Aadhaar card recovered from his possession. Pradhan’s wife said he had gone to Cuttack to pick up his friend Bhoi. The duo worked as electricians in the Capital. While Pradhan was rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Bhoi was taken to SCBMCH, Cuttack where he succumbed.

Pradhan’s father, Sanatan Pradhan, later lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in this regard. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is on, said police.

Similarly, a man identified as Siba Prasad Das (45) of Baramunda was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Khandagiri police station late on Sunday night. A case has been registered.

In another accident, driver a heavy vehicle sustained injuries after colliding with the rear side of a truck in Aiginia on Monday.