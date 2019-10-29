At long last, a fund that gives police dignity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that could go a long way in bringing transparency, efficiency - and more importantly dignity - to police at grassroots level, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned additional contingency fund of `17.5 crore per annum for all the 587 police stations in the State to comply with the requirements of ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

In fact, contingency funds for police have long been set up in Karnataka and Andhdra Pradesh as per recommendations of various panels on police reforms. Such financial support provides the police scope to operate without falling prey to dishonesty.

With the new sanction, a sum of `40,000 per month will be provided to each of the 44 urban police stations under Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate, `30,000 to 142 urban police stations and `20,000 to 351 police stations in rural areas. Currently, they receive a paltry `300 for managing day-to-day affairs.

This apart, the Government has decided to provide `30,000 per month to four Mahila police stations, five traffic police stations, 15 Railway police stations, four Cyber police stations, one Economic Offences police station, one STF police station, one HRPC police station and one Crime Branch police station. Besides, `20,000 per month will be provided to each of the 18 marine police stations in the State.

The Government said, the fund will enable the police stations to serve people in a more efficient manner. Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, the Chief Minister and senior officers interact with people who visit police stations to get feedback from them. People visiting the police stations were asked about the behaviour of police personnel towards them and steps taken by them to resolve their complaints.

A fund for police dignity

With the Government showing increased commitment to provide quality service to the people, it decided to ensure that logistics at police stations are upgraded. In many police stations, officers could not get proper service for defective vehicles and adequate funds for fuel. The Mo Sarkar programme is being implemented by State Government from October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti day. The programme is now implemented in health and police departments. It will be extended to all the departments in phases.