Bovine intervention halts Collector’s meet

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Pandemonium broke out in Rajnagar on Monday after farmers let loose a herd of stray cattle into the block office where District Collector was holding a public hearing.As the public hearing by Collector Samarth Verma, which was underway there, had to be called off abruptly due to the intrusion, the sudden invasion by bulls and cows spread panic among block office employees and the public who were seen scampering for safety. The protest was meant to flag district administration’s failure to check bovine menace which has assumed alarming proportions in the area.

Arabinda Pradhan, a farmer of Rajnagar, said, “We released bulls and cows into the block office to shake up Government officials who are not responding to our repeated requests to check stray cattle menace.”

Farmers had repeatedly urged the district administration to construct pounds and animal shelters to house stray cattle. However, no steps were taken to check the menace.

“Earlier, we used to sell bulls and heifers to butchers. But this practice has been stopped after the emergence of several cow protection groups that oppose transport of cattle to other areas. This has led to rise in the population of stray cattle,” said Manoj Behera of Ajagarapatia village.

Stray cattle are wreaking havoc on the crops of local farmers. Besides, incidents of stray bulls attacking people have increased significantly in the area. Such is the fear of stray bulls that villagers now go to agriculture fields in groups and armed with sticks. Many farmers are afraid to grow vegetables in their fields due to the menace, Behera said.

Later on the day, farmers submitted a memorandum to the Collector seeking his intervention in this regard. Verma said “The administration will soon construct pounds and pens to house stray animals. We will hold discussion with officials of Forest and Agriculture departments, animal activists and local farmers to resolve the issue.”