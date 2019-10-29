Home States Odisha

Cash awards for Odisha government doctors, health staff

Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced cash awards for doctors and other health care employees of Government- run facilities in the State to ensure compliance of 5T initiative.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced cash awards for doctors and other health care employees of Government- run facilities in the State to ensure compliance of 5T initiative. As per the announcement, doctors and employees working in different health institutions will be awarded `10 lakh and `5 lakh respectively for their dedicated service in providing health care in Government-run hospitals. The awards named ‘Chief Minister’s Award’ will be given away to 10 doctors and other health employees every year at a Statelevel function.

A committee of experts in the health sector will decide on the recipients of the awards. The Chief Minister also announced a career award for health sector employees to recognise good work done by them in their entire service period. The career performance of the professional will be taken into consideration and he/ she will have to complete at least 25 years of service to qualify for this. Employees selected for the award will get honorary promotion to next post on the day of superannuation.

Similarly, doctors and other staff serving at hospitals having National Quality Accreditation Standard certification will be awarded a month’s salary as bonus in next year for excellence in providing quality health care facilities. Besides, all employees of hospitals who have been awarded with Kayakalp Award will get half month’s salary as bonus in next financial year.

Doctors and other staff employed with hospitals, who have been awarded with Lakshya Award, in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department will also be given half month’s salary as bonus. A certificate will be given to medical officers of the top five hospitals who will get good rating under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

