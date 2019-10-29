Home States Odisha

Govt mulls changes in IT policy  

Apart from IT policy, Behera also reviewed the laptop distribution programme of the State Government in which 15,000 laptops will be distributed among meritorious Plus II pass-outs.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government is mulling changes in the existing Information Communication and Technology (ICT) policy to attract IT firms and promote Odisha as an attractive investment destination for IT/ITES/ESDM units. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting chaired by Electronics & IT  and Sports and Youth Services minister Tusharkanti Behera on Monday. Behera has asked department officials to work on it and take measures for required modifications in the existing policy. 

The Government in February this year had already announced two changes in the existing ICT policy including net SGST reimbursement for industrial units in IT/ITES/ESDM sectors which were receiving or are eligible to receive net VAT reimbursement under ICT Policy, 2014. 

Apart from IT policy, Behera also reviewed the laptop distribution programme of the State Government in which 15,000 laptops will be distributed among meritorious Plus II pass-outs. Besides, he reviewed implementation of various sports projects and asked officials of Sports department to expedite the work of Kalinga International Sports City, Kalinga Sports Hub as well as regional and district sports complexes.

