Panchayati Raj Min under fire over PMAY bungling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Days after Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena ordered a probe into irregularities in the allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Nurtanga panchayat under Mahanga block of Cuttack district, the BJP on Monday made fresh allegation of similar corrupt practices in three panchayats of Nischintakoili.Claiming that the number of pucca houses distributed in Daudapur panchayat under Nischintakoili block exceeds the actual number of residents, the BJP said 1,421 families are beneficiaries of PMAY assistance while the actual number of the families in the panchayat is 1,208.

“As per the 2011 socio economic caste census (SECC), 768 out of 1,208 families of Daudpur were found eligible for central assistance under rural housing scheme. To our utter surprise, 1,421 families of the panchayat have received housing assistance,” said BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Addressing mediapersons jointly with youth leader Sarada Pradhan, Mohapatra alleged 166 out of 226 PMAY beneficiaries in Jamara panchayat of the block are not eligible for housing assistance. While multiple members of the same family have been granted houses under the scheme, he said several families of Mouda panchayat whose applications were rejected in 2018-19 have been allotted houses in 2019-20. 
After cyclone Fani, the State Government had submitted a list of affected families to the Centre on July 19 requesting for financial assistance for 3.89 lakh houses under PMAY. Writing to the Centre on October 14, the State had requested for 12,75,042 more houses, Mohapatra said.

Alleging that more than 85 per cent beneficiaries of the fresh list are bogus, the BJP leaders asked the Government to put their names in public domain for verification.Earlier, the saffron party had claimed that over 5,000 ineligible persons of Mahanga Assembly constituency, represented by the Panchayati Raj Minister, are beneficiaries of PMAY houses.

Accusing Jena of promoting corruption, the BJP had produced documentary evidences, including the inquiry reports of the then Collectors regarding irregularities in selection of beneficiaries from 2002 onward.Recently, BJP MP Aparajiat Sarangi had pointed out large-scale irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under the housing scheme in Begunia block of Khurda district.

