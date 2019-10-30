Home States Odisha

2nd CIPET at Koraput likely

Odisha is likely to get another Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in the tribal-dominated Koraput district.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to get another Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in the tribal-dominated Koraput district.The State Government’s proposal for establishment of another CIPET in Odisha has been accepted by Union Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P Raghavendra Rao, official sources said.

“Once the formal letter is received from the State Government, a team will be sent to Koraput,” Rao told reporters after a meeting with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Tuesday.Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary SK Singh highlighted the need for a second CIPET at Koraput. The meeting also discussed about the proposed research institute at Jatani for which the State Government has provided 15 acre of land.

The Union Secretary invited the State Government to participate at the two-day summit on global chemical and petrochemicals manufacturing hubs in India on November 11 and 12 at Mumbai.Rao was here to review the implementation of the proposed Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) in the port town of Paradip.

