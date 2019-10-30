Home States Odisha

BJP demands fresh audit of Ratna Bhandar

The BJP on Tuesday urged the State Government to conduct a fresh audit of ornaments of the three presiding deities of Srimandir at Puri.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged the State Government to conduct a fresh audit of ornaments of the three presiding deities of Srimandir at Puri.Writing to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said one and a half years have passed since the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove of Shree Jagannath Temple) were traced. The Government has not taken any steps to find out if any of the temple ornaments had gone missing.

“I request you to conduct an audit immediately and reassure that our Lords’ wealth is safe. The Ratna Bhandar should be opened immediately and the list of jewelleries matched with the inventory prepared in 1978,” Naik said.If any discrepancy is found with the 1978 inventory, steps must be taken to unearth the mystery, he said in the letter.

Noting that the missing of Ratna Bhandar keys has left a deep sense of suspicion in the mind of Odias and crores of Jagannath devotees living worldwide, the senior BJP leader said preparing a fresh inventory should be top priority of the State Government.

According to the inventory in 1978, Naik said the temple had more than 120 kg of gold and 221 kg of silver ornaments besides diamond and other precious stones. Though the precious jewellery and ornaments of the deities of the 12th century temple are stored in the Ratna Bhandar consisting of seven rooms, only three chambers could be opened in 2018. Keys of the other four chambers had gone missing.

Describing the appointment of a judicial commission to probe the sensitive issue of the missing keys as a worthless exercise, Naik said no significant progress has been made so far.

“The judicial commission has submitted the final report to the State Government. But unfortunately, neither any action has been taken nor the Government has initiated any step for opening the Ratna Bhandar,” the letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp