Home States Odisha

Castaway flies back home today

Andaman sailor Amrit Kujur will leave for his native Sahid Dweep on Wednesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amrit Kujur

By Express News Service

PURI: Andaman sailor Amrit Kujur will leave for his native Sahid Dweep on Wednesday.“My family members have booked a flight ticket for my return,” said Amrit from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was treated for stomach ache on Tuesday.   

The Andaman man was rushed to the DHH after he complained of abdominal pain. Manger of the shelter home, where Amrit has been accommodated by the district administration, informed that the sailor had asked for rice, dal and vegetable curry in lunch and dinner besides light breakfast with tea. He was served accordingly. However, he complained of stomach ache after having breakfast, said the manager who accompanied Amrit to hospital.

The doctor who examined Amrit said there were symptoms of formation of  gas and acidity in his stomach and it was not serious. He felt better after taking medicines and was discharged from the hospital in the evening, the doctor said.

Amrit had set out from Andaman to sell consumer goods, rice, edible oils and spices to people residing in nearby islands and ships anchored in the sea when he was caught in a storm. He survived at sea for 28 days before his boat washed ashore near Khirisahi village along Chilika coast on October 22.
His medical examination has been conducted and doctors have found him physically fit to travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp