Castaway flies back home today

By Express News Service

PURI: Andaman sailor Amrit Kujur will leave for his native Sahid Dweep on Wednesday.“My family members have booked a flight ticket for my return,” said Amrit from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was treated for stomach ache on Tuesday.

The Andaman man was rushed to the DHH after he complained of abdominal pain. Manger of the shelter home, where Amrit has been accommodated by the district administration, informed that the sailor had asked for rice, dal and vegetable curry in lunch and dinner besides light breakfast with tea. He was served accordingly. However, he complained of stomach ache after having breakfast, said the manager who accompanied Amrit to hospital.

The doctor who examined Amrit said there were symptoms of formation of gas and acidity in his stomach and it was not serious. He felt better after taking medicines and was discharged from the hospital in the evening, the doctor said.

Amrit had set out from Andaman to sell consumer goods, rice, edible oils and spices to people residing in nearby islands and ships anchored in the sea when he was caught in a storm. He survived at sea for 28 days before his boat washed ashore near Khirisahi village along Chilika coast on October 22.

His medical examination has been conducted and doctors have found him physically fit to travel.