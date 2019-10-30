Home States Odisha

Deaths due to unnatural causes remain a concern

As per a report of the district emergency office, as many as 489 people have died due to  such causes in the last four years in Ganjam.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the district administration of Ganjam has been lauded by international organisations for ensuring ‘zero casualty’ during natural calamities, rise in number of deaths due to sunstroke, lightning, snakebite, drowning and fire mishaps have emerged as a major cause of concern for the authorities.

As per a report of the district emergency office, as many as 489 people have died due to  such causes in the last four years in Ganjam. These include nine deaths due to lightning, 211 due to snakebite, 19 due to sunstroke, 157 in drowning and 10 in fire mishaps.

Of the drowning deaths, 24 were reported in 2016 and it went up to 31 in 2017. It further rose to 75 in 2018 and 27 such deaths have been reported so far this year.

Similarly, in 2016, a total of 51 people died due to snakebite. The number went up to 81 in 2017 and came down to 63 in 2018. This year, 16 such deaths were reported from across the district. Sunstroke claimed four lives in 2016, seven in 2017, five in 2018 and three this year.Lightning claimed 26 lives in 2016, 38 in 2017, 18 in 2018 and 15 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp