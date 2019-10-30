Home States Odisha

Govt incentives for sportspersons

The Chief Minister announced the incentives after a detailed interaction with the sports hostel students.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced incentives for sportspersons and inmates of State-run sports hostels with an objective to fulfil their needs and create enough opportunity for excellence in line with the 5T initiatives of the State Government.

The Chief Minister announced the incentives after a detailed interaction with the sports hostel students. According to the announcement, the monthly allowance of girl inmates of sports hostels has been increased to Rs 500 and that of boy inmates to Rs 300 from Rs 200.

For out of station participation in recognised sports competition organised by national sports federation (NSF) or at similar level, all sportspersons will be given an allowance of Rs 300 per day. Sportspersons getting gold medal at national level competitions will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for one year. For silver and bronze medals, the allowance will be Rs 500 and Rs 300 per month for one year respectively. Sports hostel students will get this amount in addition to their monthly allowances.

The Chief Minister announced that if a medal winner creates a record at the national level and the record is not broken for one year, the record holder will get an additional monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for one year.

Sports persons selected for national teams will also get a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for one year.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that a separate scheme will be formulated for Sports department coaches with monetary incentives for performance enhancement.

Odisha has attracted the attention of the entire world in the field of sports after successfully hosting 2017 Asian Athletic Championships and 2019 Hockey World Cup. Sports policy of the State Government has created immense opportunity for the growth of sporting talents of Odisha besides improving sports infrastructure. Sportspersons from Odisha have also started displaying their immense talent at national and international level.

Besides, establishment of high performance centres in 10 categories including Badminton, Hockey, Football, Shooting, Swimming and Athletics has created immense potential for sportspersons of the country including Odisha.

Monthly allowances
Rs 500
for girl inmates of sports hostels and Rs 300 for boys
Rs 1,000
for getting gold at national level
Rs 500
for silver medals
Rs 5000
for national record holder

