Govt ropes in IIT-Bombay to scan landslide zones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has roped in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay to study landslides in hilly terrains of South Odisha and other parts in a scientific and geographical perspective to identify vulnerable pockets and take rehabilitation measures.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the institute has started working on it and will submit its report along with suggestions to the Government by March 2020. “This will help us deal with the natural catastrophe often caused due to heavy rainfall. Once the vulnerable places are identified, it will be easier for us to rehabilitate people from those locations,” said Jena during observation of Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2019 at Rabindra Mandap here on Tuesday. He said the State Government has set aside `2.5 crore for this purpose.

Apart from cyclone and flood, landslide has become another major concern for the State. Heavy rains that accompanied Cyclone Titli last year caused landslides in interior areas of Gajapati district resulting in death of more than 40 people. The IIT, Bombay experts will conduct their survey in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada and other districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address at the event said the recent disasters in Odisha demonstrate the need for integrating the principle of resilience in every area of development planning and recovery process to achieve a substantial reduction in the economic losses.

He said with successful management of cyclone Fani, Odisha has set a global benchmark in handling disasters. “In the coming years, the disaster management efforts of the State will include resilience in public infrastructure, services, housing, livelihood and sustainable environment practices to reduce the risk,” Naveen said.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said while 17,000 disaster resilient houses had been constructed for people of Ganjam and Khurda after cyclone Phailin, three lakh more disaster resilient houses will be constructed in Puri, Khurda and other coastal districts soon.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition on disaster preparedness by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. He also felicitated a number of individuals who had saved lives of others during mishaps. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marndi administered the disaster preparedness pledge to the gathering.