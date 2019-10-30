Home States Odisha

Missing minor girls rescued from Bengaluru, Chennai

Earlier, father of one of the girls had said that he approached the short stay home management to allow his daughter to go with him for Nuakhai festival on September 3

BHAWANIPATNA: The two minor girls who had mysteriously gone missing from a shelter home in Bhawanipatna town since September 24, were rescued by local police from Bengaluru and Chennai. The girls, aged around 15 years, were victims of sexual abuse and had been sent to the short stay home run by an NGO Nehru Seva Sangh.

The incident had come to public notice on October 10 after their parents approached the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Welfare Committee and demanded that the girls be immediately traced and restored to them. During investigation, police traced the girls in an area on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Thirupur near Chennai. They were employed in a brick kiln and a tailoring unit  by Purna Chandra Chatria of Tentulikhunti village under Jaipatna police limits. Chatria was arrested.

Informing this to mediapersons on Tuesday, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said Chatria had motivated the girls to escape from the shelter home. He employed one girl in the brick kiln near Bengaluru where he is working and engaged the other in a tailoring unit at Thirupur. “The girls managed to escape due to security lapses in the shelter home which had no security guard or CCTVs”, the SP said.

Earlier, father of one of the girls had said that he approached the short stay home management to allow his daughter to go with him for Nuakhai festival on September 3. However, his request was turned down. While one of the girls was admitted in the shelter home on January 25 this year, the other was taken in on August 5. They  are residents of two different villages within Jaipatna police limits.

THE CRIME DIARY
The 2 minor girls were victims of sexual abuse and had been sent to the short stay home run by an NGO Nehru Seva Sangh
They went missing on September 24
A youth of Tentulikhunti village had motivated the girls to escape from the shelter home
He employed one girl in a brick kiln near Bengaluru where he worked and engaged the other in a tailoring unit at Thirupur, Tamil Nadu

