Home States Odisha

Novel tactic to prevent ODF in Ganjam village

Sarpanch of Goutami panchayat in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district has adopted a novel tactic to prevent people from defecating in the open.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sarpanch of Goutami panchayat in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district has adopted a novel tactic to prevent people from defecating in the open.If anybody from the village is found defecating in open, then his/her name will be deleted from the list of beneficiaries who have been issued ration cards for availing subsidised food grains under public distribution system.

Swain said a list of beneficiaries who have their own toilets has been prepared by the panchayat.
People who do not have toilets at their homes have been asked to apply for the same under Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Yojana. “The idea is to build toilets by involving people with the aim to bring about behavioural change towards sanitation,” he said.

Earlier, the administration had made attempts to address the menace by giving roses to those found defecating in the open. Besides, sacred trees like basil and banyan were planted on the roadside to prevent people from defecating in the open. However, these did not work.The sarpanch said the decision to delete the names of people found defecating in the open from the list of beneficiaries, taken last week, has already started yielding positive results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp