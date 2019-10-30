Special train for Chhat Puja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced a special train between Puri and Hatia in view of heavy rush for Chhat Puja.The train will leave from Puri at 1.30 pm on Wednesday towards Hatia via Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela.In the return direction, the train will leave Hatia at 9 am on Thursday. The special train will have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tiers, 10 sleeper class coaches and four second class coaches.This apart, Puri-Patna-Puri Special Train and Puri-Bhagalpur-Puri Special Train have also been introduced to tackle rush of passengers during the festival.