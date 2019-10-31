Home States Odisha

Bus tour to boost tourism  

Published: 31st October 2019 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to boost the potential of local destinations, the district tourism wing in association with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha, Sambalpur (HRAOS) has come up with a plan to start bus tour to the places of attraction.

Tourist destinations in Sambalpur witness a significant rise in footfalls including foreign visitors during winter. Besides, other places like Ghanteswari temple and Hirakud Dam attract tourists throughout the year. Since the tourists are often clueless about most of the destinations, they miss out on visiting several scenic spots in Sambalpur.

Considering the tourism potential of these places, a proposal to launch a tourist bus on a specific route was mooted at a meeting held on Tuesday evening which was attended by district tourism officials, tour operators and members of HRAOS. The proposal has been forwarded to the district Collector for approval and the bus is likely to be launched in the third week of November.

District Tourism Officer Hemanta Kumar Pradhan said, “It is a collaborative effort between hoteliers and tour operators. While the hoteliers will mobilise tourists through promotion, the latter will facilitate all the necessary resources for organising the tour. Initially, the service will be started to gauge the response of tourists and ascertain the feasibility of the tour. Later, we are planning to expand and popularise it further.”

Member of HROAS Indrajeet Sarangi said it is often a costly affair to visit tourist attractions individually. “Through this initiative, we can plan out the tour for interested people at an economical price and in a more organised manner,” he said. For promotion of the tour, standees will be put up near the entrance of hotels. Besides, booking facility for the tour will be provided at hotel receptions. Initially, a 12-seater AC bus will be provided for the purpose by Sambalpur Panthanivas and gradually the capacity will be expanded after getting a desirable response, Sarangi added.

The tour will be conducted once a week on Sundays. The bus will start from Panthanivas and pick up tourists from near the hotels before the trip. As per the planned route, the bus will stop at Hirakud Dam, Gandhi Minar, Dyke road, Debrigarh, Ghanteswari temple and Leaning temple of Huma. The duration of the tour will be around five hours which will be from 8 am to 1:30 pm and the price of a ticket will be around `300. 

