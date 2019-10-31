Ganja smugglers hold  tribal man hostage, arrested

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three members of a ganja smuggling gang were arrested on Tuesday evening for taking a tribal man of Deologuda village hostage after his cousin failed to supply the contraband as part of a pact.

The three were identified as Padlam Amanatya, Shankar Nayak and Lifton Khora.

Police said one Deba Nayak of Jayantigiri had taken `29,000 from a gang to supply ganja to them on October 21.

However, he failed to provide the contraband in time. Two days later, Padlam, Shankar and Lifton kidnapped Deba’s cousin Ramani Amanatya when he had gone to Koraput. The accused took Ramani to Ambaguda jungle and kept him hostage there. They called Deba and demanded their money or ganja in exchange of Ramani.

However, Ramani managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors and reported the matter to Borrigumma police on November 26. Initially, police suspected the incident to be a fallout of family rivalry between Deba and Ramani. However, they found out the ganja link after getting specific information.

A team of police led by Borrigumma SDPO HK Majhi launched an investigation and raided several places in Koraput, Jeypore and Ambaguda to trace the smugglers. On Tuesday evening, the trio was nabbed from Koraput. Deba was also arrested for his link with the ganja smugglers.

Sources said the ganja smuggling gang was active in Koraput and Jeypore areas. SDPO Majhi said investigation is on to nab others involved in the incident.