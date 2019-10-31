Home States Odisha

Ganja smugglers hold  tribal man hostage, arrested

Ramani Amanatya was taken hostage after his cousin failed to supply ganja to them

Published: 31st October 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three members of a ganja smuggling gang were arrested on Tuesday evening for taking a tribal man of Deologuda village hostage after his cousin failed to supply the contraband as part of a pact.
The three were identified as Padlam Amanatya, Shankar Nayak and Lifton Khora. 
Police said one Deba Nayak of Jayantigiri had taken `29,000 from a gang to supply ganja to them on October 21.  

However, he failed to provide the contraband in time. Two days later, Padlam, Shankar and Lifton kidnapped Deba’s cousin Ramani Amanatya when he had gone to Koraput. The accused took Ramani to Ambaguda jungle and kept him hostage there. They called Deba and demanded their money or ganja in exchange of Ramani. 

However, Ramani managed to escape from the clutches of his abductors and reported the matter to Borrigumma police on November 26. Initially, police suspected the incident to be a fallout of family rivalry between Deba and Ramani. However, they found out the ganja link after getting specific information.

A team of police led by Borrigumma SDPO HK Majhi launched an investigation and raided several places in Koraput, Jeypore and Ambaguda to trace the smugglers. On Tuesday evening, the trio was nabbed from Koraput. Deba was also arrested for his link with the ganja smugglers.
Sources said the ganja smuggling gang was active in Koraput and Jeypore areas. SDPO Majhi said investigation is on to nab others involved in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp