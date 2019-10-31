Home States Odisha

Schools sans buildings belie development claims

Schools sans own building and basic infrastructure belie State Government’s tall claims of ushering in development in the Maoist infested Swabhiman Anchal. 

Published: 31st October 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:22 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Schools sans own building and basic infrastructure belie State Government’s tall claims of ushering in development in the Maoist infested Swabhiman Anchal. 

There are at least 10 such Government primary schools in Ralegada, Andrapallu and Nakamamudi blocks in Kudmulgumma block in the region. These institutions have been functioning without own building and facilities for the past six decades. A majority of such schools have been functioning from anganwadi centres, panchayat offices and even makeshift shanties. When it does not rain, classes at a few such institutions are held in the open. 

What’s even more worrying is the fact that the authorities have not done anything to construct buildings for such schools despite funds being allocated by the State Government. Udhab Hantal of Singhabaram in Ralegada panchayat said the school in his village is a classic example of the neglect. “On the one hand, the Government claims that it has done a lot to promote education across the State, on the other, it has been ignoring the needs of the poor and downtrodden,” he said. 

The situation is similar in the remote Kurmanur and Poplur panchayats in Kalimela and Midulipada panchayat in Khairput block where 12 schools do not have their own buildings. 

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Ramesh Chandra Sethi said absence of proper communication and inaccessibility in Swabhiman Anchal are the reasons the schools do not have their own buildings. Assistant Engineer of District Primary Education Programme Saroj Kumar Samantaray said there is no dearth of funds. “We had floated tender on numerous occasions for construction of school buildings in the area but did not receive any positive response,” he said. 

