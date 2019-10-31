Home States Odisha

Villagers wade through river to reach town

For the people of seven villages in Mohana block of Gajapati district, wading through waist deep water is the only means of reaching the nearest town.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For the people of seven villages in Mohana block of Gajapati district, wading through waist deep water is the only means of reaching the nearest town.

The villagers have no alternative but to wade through Harabhangi river to reach Mohana town for official work, collecting PDS, pension and other purposes. 

The villages have a population of around 2,000 of which 40 are schoolchildren. It gets worse during monsoon when the villagers use ropes to cross the river. The rainy season brings untold miseries along with it for pregnant women and the sick. 

They had recently submitted a memorandum to the BDO and Collector demanding a bridge in the area. 
Meanwhile, Mohana BDO Bansidhar Khosola said the matter was discussed at the panchayat samiti meeting and it was decided to request the Rural Development department to construct a bridge in the area at the earliest. 

