VIMSAR forms panel to probe protocol violation

SAMBALPUR: Authorities of VIMSAR, Burla on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee to probe into the alleged violation of protocols during a minor surgery on an HIV positive patient in the Dental OPD of the premier medical institute.

VIMSAR Superintendent Lalmohan Nayak said the committee led by Head of Department (HoD) of Tuberculosis and Chest Prabhati Dutta would submit the report to the State Government. The Department of Dentistry, which was closed on Tuesday for fumigation after the alleged violation of protocols during surgical procedure on the HIV positive patient, was reopened on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor of Dentistry Department PK Swain, who operated on the HIV patient, refuted the allegations that he did not follow the necessary protocol and exposed other patients to HIV risk. He said, “I performed the surgery on humanitarian ground.”

In his defence, Swain said the patient was admitted in the male surgery ward of VIMSAR on October 13. His Inter Maxillary Fixation (IMF) was finalised on October 28. Accordingly, the patient came for the surgery to Dentistry Department and met HoD Anup Satpathy who sent the patient to Swain without checking his reports. “Unable to find the patient’s HIV report, I asked him undergo a test. After the patient brought the test report, I came to know that he was HIV positive,” Swain said.

He immediately informed Satpathy about the patient. However, the HoD told him not to conduct the surgery and send the patient back after prescribing some medicines.

Swain said his conscience prevented him from sending back the patient without surgery. “I followed all the requisite precautions while performing the surgery in a sub-minor operation theatre (OT) of the department. At the same time, surgical dental extraction of another two patients was conducted in a separate sub-minor OT. Separate instruments were used for all the patients,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the persons who underwent surgery after the HIV positive patient faced no risk. “The entire incident is a conspiracy to remove me from the department,” Swain alleged.