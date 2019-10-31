Women demolish liquor shops

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With consumption of liquor damaging the social fabric, women of Kundra block in Koraput have decided to put an end to the menace. In the last five days, women of Murtahandi panchayat have demolished a number of liquor manufacturing and sale units in the block besides, destroying liquor manufacturing materials.

There are 50 small and big liquor units operational in the panchayat and apart from them, small traders manufacture liquor and sell them in local haats in bordering areas of Kotpad. With local Excise and police officials doing little to curb the liquor trade, women decided to act on their own.

The women warned liquor traders not to reopen them or face action. They said the anti-liquor movement will continue till liquor sale is not entirely stopped in the area. Women of Puruna Borrigumma brunt a country liquor manufacturing unit in the presence of police recently.