CM dismisses six officials, stops pension of 4 others

This is for the second time Naveen has acted against corrupt officials during the month.

Published: 01st September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing his drive against corruption and implementation of zero tolerance policy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dismissed six officials from service and stopped pension facilities of four others after their conviction in Vigilance courts.

This is for the second time Naveen has acted against corrupt officials during the month. Earlier, he had dismissed and stopped pension of two officials after their conviction in graft cases.
Officials who have been dismissed include junior clerk of Kuanrmunda tehsil in Sundargarh district Sanjit Kumar Ray. Earlier, Ray was a junior clerk in the Regional Transport Office, Rourkela. Similarly, Baikuntha Bihari Pradhan, an employee of the Water Resources department and assistant engineer of Jeypore Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Koraput district, has also been dismissed. Pradhan was earlier posted at Baripada ITDA.

Others who have faced action are veterinary doctor at Naktideul in Sambalpur district Bhagirathi Biswal, junior engineer at Kamakshanagar in Dhenkanal under the Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department Basant Kumar Patra, panchayat extension officer at Kutra in Sundargarh Trilochan Seth and panchayat extension officer in Bonai block Astam Chandra Patel.

Officials whose pension benefits have been stopped are former executive engineer in Water Resources department Goutam Chandra Prusty, former general manager of Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) Bikram Keshari Nayak, former establishment officer in the office of Chief Engineer of Sewerage Board in Cuttack Rabindra Kumar Jena and former junior engineer in the office of ITDA, Baripada Rabi Narayan Mohanty.

