DGP direction to SPs for ‘chanda’ crackdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma has directed district SPs to take stringent action against persons found to be forcefully collecting donations (chanda) during this festival season which will commence with Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

“I had already directed the SPs to take strict action against persons forcefully collecting donations. I will reiterate it as the festival season is going to commence,” said Sharma.

The DGP order came after members of All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association met Sharma on Saturday and requested him to direct the field functionaries to take appropriate action against people involved in such offences.

In a memorandum, the association said several pandals will be set up across Odisha during the festival season. Youths in groups will collect Puja donations forcefully at every village, town and city in the State.

“There are about 18,000 private buses of which 6,000 operate during night. Services are provided across Odisha including the interior parts of the State. However, at least a fortnight before each festival commences, youths collect Puja donations forcefully,” said association general secretary Debendra Kumar Sahoo.

On many occasions, youths detain passenger buses for several hours on highways and force drivers to give them money. “The staff of the buses are threatened and abused. They are also not allowed to visit nearby police station. In instances when the police are informed, the miscreants flee but reassemble after the law enforcement officers leave. We request the police to take stringent action against such highway robbers,” Sahoo said.

The DGP said, “I have received the memorandum from the association. Appropriate action will be initiated against the persons seeking donations forcefully. Cases will be registered and people found involved in such offences apprehended.”