Elephant carcass found in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A highly decomposed carcass of an elephant was found near Anlakata minor irrigation project under Mahavir Road forest range on Saturday. The villagers spotted the elephant on Friday and informed forest officials, who said probe is on to ascertain when and how the mammal died.

Sources in Forest department said elephant tracking and development works have been hit due to shortage of staff.

Meanwhile, elephant menace has created panic among the villagers of Parjang block under Mahavir Road forest range. Three persons were killed in elephant attacks in the last week in villages under the range According to reports, a herd of 20 elephants has been moving near villages under the range, particularly Dihadol section, destroying houses.

A villager, Purussottam Barik, said he had a narrow escape when elephants ransacked his house during night a few days back.