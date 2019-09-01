Gharial spotted in Kuakhai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Gharial was spotted in Kuakhai river on the outskirts of the Capital on Saturday.

Locals, who first saw the reptile, claimed that it was around eight to nine feet long. Though some locals claimed that a goat narrowly escaped when the Gharial was trying to drag it into the water, Chilika Development Authority CEO Susanta Nanda said its thin and fragile jaws makes it physically impossible for the reptile to devour a large animal. “Gharial preys solely on fish and small invertebrates,” he said. Gharials are timid and not aggressive, he added.

Later on the day, Forest officials launched an operation to trace the Gharial and asked people to remain alert.This is not the first time that the reptile was spotted in the river. A Gharial released in Mahanadi river had swam across to Kuakhai in 2016. It later appeared in Puri canal between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.