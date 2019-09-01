Nuakhai celebrations begin in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The agrarian festival of Nuakhai was celebrated with traditional fervour in Bahadurpadar, Palkapada and Patharla villages of Kalahandi district on Saturday. The festival is a 40-day celebration here which begins with these three villages.

It is believed that a tribal chief of Patharla helped the Kalahandi king in a war. Pleased with their service, the king wanted to reward them. Instead of asking for material gifts, the tribal chief requested the Maharaja to allow them to offer Nabanna (new rice) to their presiding deity first on Nuakhai. The king allowed them to do so as a mark of gratitude and ever since, the tribals are allowed to offer Nabanna to the deity first.

On Friday, tribal deities were worshipped and today, 1,631 tribals of Patharla, 693 of Bahadurpadar and 500 of Palkapada celebrated Nuakhai.

On the occasion of Rusi Panchami on September 3, people of Kesinga, Dharamgarh, Juanagarh, Kalampue, Golamunda, Narla and Karlamunda blocks will celebrate Nuakhai and on Bhadraba Dasami, Nabanna will be offered to Goddess Manikeswari at Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, Karlapat and Mahulpatna areas. On Mahanabami, Lord Budharaja will be offered Nabanna in his temple located on the premises of Manikeswari temple.