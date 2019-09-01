Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches slew of projects

CM starts process of payment of Rs 10,000 each to small traders of Puri affected in Fani.

Published: 01st September 2019 07:38 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Level Celebration of Local Self Government Day through Video Conferencing at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Level Celebration of Local Self Government Day through Video Conferencing at Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of various development projects including micro composting centres and Ward offices in different urban bodies of the State to mark the Self Government Day.

The projects flagged off by the CM through video-conferencing included construction of offices in all the 2,035 Wards in urban bodies of the State, fast-track building plan approval system of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and online availability of marriage certificate.

Naveen also started the process of payment of Rs 10,000 each to small traders of Puri affected by cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3, besides launching solid waste management projects for different urban bodies. In the first phase, 1,369 out of 4,103 street vendors were disbursed financial assistance by the CM.

Addressing department officials and people gathered near the display screens at Puri, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, the CM underscored the need for implementation of the Government’s 5T (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, Time and Transformation) formula and advised the civic bodies to discharge their duties for the interest of common people. “Today is a historic day for providing urban services to people. Many projects were launched in different civic bodies of the State to meet the requirement of people,” he said.

Stating that the Government has set a target to make all urban local bodies waste free, Naveen said women should be included in the programme. He laid the foundation stone of 342 micro composting units in 114 civic bodies and 40 septage treatment facilities in 26 municipalities at an investment of Rs 70 crore. The septage plants, which have a capacity to treat four lakh litre of sewage, will benefit eight lakh people.
The CM handed over the first building plan approved by BDA online on the occasion. Similarly, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda handed over the first marriage certificate online to a beneficiary. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and senior officials were present.

