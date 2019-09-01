Odisha now has its own professional soccer club

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has become the first State in the country to own a professional soccer club. The Sports and Youth Services department has entered into an agrement with Delhi Soccer Private Limited to launch Indian Super League (ISL) club ‘Odisha FC’.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera here on Saturday. The Chief Minister termed it as a significant development towards promotion of football in Odisha. “I am sure this partnership will inspire our State’s footballers to pursue the game with greater commitment,” he said.

Behera said it is a matter of pride for the State as it now has its own football club. “Development of football in the State is our priority. Earlier this week, we had received provisional clearance to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Odisha FC owner Dr Anil Sharma said Odisha FC will be a part of the State’s quest to promote football. “Time and again, Odisha has demonstrated its passion for sports and we are proud to introduce the State’s own football club,” he said.

Odisha has been a preferred partner for professional football clubs and the All India Football Federation. The Kalinga Stadium here had hosted a home game of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), home games of Indian Arrows in the Hero I-league, two editions of Hero Super Cup and India’s first 4-nation International senior tournament - the Hero Gold Cup.

As per the MoU, the State Government will help the Delhi-based club relocate to the City and provide world-class infrastructure for its home matches in the ISL.At present the national U-16 and U-19 teams are in the State for their daily practice. The Indian Arrows team had adopted Kalinga Stadium in the City as their new home ground in the last I league season.