Schools in Ganjam violate RTE

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AT least 232 private elementary schools across Ganjam district, including 21 in Berhampur, are operating without Certificate of Recognition (CoR) from the State Government despite being issued show cause notices by the District Education Officer (DEO).

The schools should obtain CoR from the Director of Elementary Education and fulfil the norms under the Right to Education Act. The CoR is issued for a period of five years after assessment of necessary infrastructure and RTE compliance.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange last month directed the DEO to seal 232 schools as a punitive measure. Though many schools have been sealed, the 21 private schools in Berhampur continue to operate.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das, during a recent visit to Berhampur, said action would be taken against the schools that have flouted RTE. The Minister directed officials concerned to inquire into the infrastructure in these schools.

Under the Act, the private schools have to admit 25 per cent of students in Class I from the economically underprivileged sections, provide them text books, note books and uniforms free of cost. Their teachers must have passed Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test and the schools must have play grounds, toilets, security guards and other facilities.