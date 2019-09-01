Home States Odisha

students in the lurch for wrong subject

The fate of Plus Three Economics students of Sundargarh Government College hangs in the balance as they were taught wrong subject for Semester 4.

Published: 01st September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The fate of Plus Three Economics students of Sundargarh Government College hangs in the balance as they were taught wrong subject for Semester 4.The students were taught Public Economics, out of the old curriculum, instead of Econometrics of the new syllabus. Ironically, the students learnt about it only during the Economics-10 paper during Semester 4 examination on August 5. Nearly 24 second year students were shocked to see out of syllabus questions during the examination and none of them could write the answers.

The students said though they had immediately reported the matter to college authorities, there is no response either from SGC authorities or Sambalpur University. With their future uncertain, nearly 21 students signed a petition and sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
On August 28, in a petition to the Chief Minister on his Twitter account, the students accused the University and college authorities of playing with their future. They alleged that no steps have been taken to correct the blunder, so far.

College Principal Dr Kishore Kumar Dash attributed the blunder to misunderstanding between SU and Department of Economics of SGC. Dr Dash said the course syllabus for 2016-17 batch students was kept same for 2017-18 academic session, but for new students of 2017-18 the course was changed as the new students were supposed to study Econometrics in the second year for Semester-4 exam. But, the SU authorities did not mention it clearly, the Principal claimed and added that Department of Economics continued to teach Public Economics as it was an important paper. He said similar issue was reported from three more colleges in other districts.

The Principal said the issue has been taken up with the Controller of Examination of SU and hoped a decision would be taken in favour of the affected students in a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp