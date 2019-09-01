Home States Odisha

Students protest after being failed for not taking private coaching in Odisha

The students alleged that HoD Ranjit Rout, who runs a private coaching centre on the college campus, deliberately failed them in the examination.

Published: 01st September 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students staging protest at Balikuda College in Jagatsinghpur on Saturday.

Students staging protest at Balikuda College in Jagatsinghpur on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Balikuda College in the district for several hours on Saturday after 27 students failed in the chemistry practical examination, results of which announced recently.

The students alleged that head of the department (HoD) Ranjit Rout, who runs a private coaching centre on the college campus, deliberately failed them in the examination for not joining the centre. Of 47 students in the department, 27 who refused to attend classes in the coaching centre have failed in the practical examination while clearing the theory paper with flying colours.

Protesting the result, irate students staged demonstration in front of the college and demanded action against Rout. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Principal Akhaya Kumar Patra seeking immediate transfer of the lecturer from the college and closure of the centre.

A student Sangram Kishore Shaoo said the lecturer has been working in the college for the last 15 years. The college authorities didn’t oppose when he opened the centre on the campus. He also opened a WhatsApp group in the name of the centre adding all chemistry students of the college and used to share his institution’s promotional information to lure them. This apart, the college has collected Rs 5000 from each student towards semester fee and Rs 100 for practical examination forcefully, he alleged.

On being informed, Balikuda police rushed to the college and pacified the agitators. The Principal said a committee comprising senior lecturers has been formed to probe into the matter. Stern action will be taken against the errant lecturer if he is found guilty, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Balikuda College Students protest Balikuda
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp