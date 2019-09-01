Students protest after being failed for not taking private coaching in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Balikuda College in the district for several hours on Saturday after 27 students failed in the chemistry practical examination, results of which announced recently.

The students alleged that head of the department (HoD) Ranjit Rout, who runs a private coaching centre on the college campus, deliberately failed them in the examination for not joining the centre. Of 47 students in the department, 27 who refused to attend classes in the coaching centre have failed in the practical examination while clearing the theory paper with flying colours.

Protesting the result, irate students staged demonstration in front of the college and demanded action against Rout. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Principal Akhaya Kumar Patra seeking immediate transfer of the lecturer from the college and closure of the centre.

A student Sangram Kishore Shaoo said the lecturer has been working in the college for the last 15 years. The college authorities didn’t oppose when he opened the centre on the campus. He also opened a WhatsApp group in the name of the centre adding all chemistry students of the college and used to share his institution’s promotional information to lure them. This apart, the college has collected Rs 5000 from each student towards semester fee and Rs 100 for practical examination forcefully, he alleged.

On being informed, Balikuda police rushed to the college and pacified the agitators. The Principal said a committee comprising senior lecturers has been formed to probe into the matter. Stern action will be taken against the errant lecturer if he is found guilty, he added.