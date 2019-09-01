Take up post demolition steps, INTACH urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to immediately undertake post demolition measures in Puri.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, former DGP and convener of INTACH, Odisha Amiya Bhusan Tripathy highlighted the abject loss of heritage due to the ongoing demolitions and stated that several of the old structures can be restored with proper conservation.

“With modern conservation techniques, old structures can be restored,” he said. Tripathy said INTACH has demanded setting up of a museum where artifacts and antique items can be preserved for display. “INTACH will continue to work with the Government for safeguarding the rich heritage of the State,” he said.

The memorandum stated that Mutts of Puri, unlike those in the rest of the country, have a symbiotic relationship with the temple and the deities, and have important roles to play in rituals, including the world famous Rath Yatra.

These monuments are the heritage of the golden period of Odisha history. They are proven records of antiquity, but have fallen victims to the neglect of the owners and caretakers, rendering them unsafe.

Historian Anil Dhir said proper 3-D visual recordings of the structures should be made before demolition and the artifacts and records should be properly listed for immediate conservation. “Many smaller structures can be left standing and cleared of commercial and human use,” he added.

No demolition for two days

Puri Collector Balwant Singh on Saturday said as a large number of devotees would throng Puri due to Ganesh Puja on Monday, the demolition drive would be stopped on Sunday and Monday. It would be resumed on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said the administration would not demolish the temples and seats of deities in the mutts. Rather it would initiate steps to strengthen the structures to preserve those. Only the unsafe and commercial shops of the mutt are demolished. Citing the example of recently demolished Nanguli mutt, Singh said its temple remains untouched. Assuring the shop owners who have lost their business, Singh said after enumeration, they would be allotted shops in new commercial complexes at Jagannath Ballav mutt or at Yatrika.