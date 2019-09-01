Traffic rule flout to pinch more in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Violating traffic rules will cost a fortune from Sunday. Be ready to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or undergo imprisonment up to six months if driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without licence will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500. Similarly, penalty for driving despite disqualification has been enhanced from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

As stringent traffic regulations come into force from September 1, every violation will incur hefty fines. Jumping red light, using mobile phone while driving and overtaking at restricted zones will attract fine of Rs 5,000 fine each. A fine of Rs 1,000 each will be levied for triple riding, riding without helmets (rider and pillion), and driving four-wheelers without seat belts.

The penalty for over-speeding will now be Rs 2,000 for light motor vehicles while it is Rs 4,000 for medium and heavy passenger vehicles. Similarly, fine for dangerous driving will be Rs 5,000 for the first violation and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offences.

Obstruction of free flow of traffic will attract a fine of Rs 500 while a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for not allowing passage to emergency vehicles (fire tenders and ambulances).Juveniles violating traffic regulations will be fined Rs 25,000 and enforcing authorities not abiding by the rules will have to pay twice the penalty under the relevant section.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure strict enforcement of the new rules. He instructed the DGP to shift the enforcement process from manual to e-challan. The police will be given 500 hand held devices by the Transport department for issuing e-challans. These will be integrated with Vahan and Sarathi applications.

The Chief Secretary said Rs 10 crore has been granted from the State Road Safety Fund for highway patrolling at five selected locations.

The provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, which was recently notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, include heavy penalties for not abiding by traffic rules. As many as 61 clauses of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, through which the Centre aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents, will come into effect from Sunday.