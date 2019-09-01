Home States Odisha

Traffic rule flout to pinch more in Odisha

As stringent traffic regulations come into force from September 1, every violation will incur hefty fines.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic rules violation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Violating traffic rules will cost a fortune from Sunday.  Be ready to cough up a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or undergo imprisonment up to six months if driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without licence will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500. Similarly, penalty for driving despite disqualification has been enhanced from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

As stringent traffic regulations come into force from September 1, every violation will incur hefty fines. Jumping red light, using mobile phone while driving and overtaking at restricted zones will attract fine of Rs 5,000 fine each. A fine of Rs 1,000 each will be levied for triple riding, riding without helmets (rider and pillion), and driving four-wheelers without seat belts.

The penalty for over-speeding will now be Rs 2,000 for light motor vehicles while it is Rs 4,000 for medium and heavy passenger vehicles. Similarly, fine for dangerous driving will be Rs 5,000 for the first violation and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offences.

Obstruction of free flow of traffic will attract a fine of Rs 500 while a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for not allowing passage to emergency vehicles (fire tenders and ambulances).Juveniles violating traffic regulations will be fined Rs 25,000 and enforcing authorities not abiding by the rules will have to pay twice the penalty under the relevant section.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure strict enforcement of the new rules. He instructed the DGP to shift the enforcement process from manual to e-challan. The police will be given 500 hand held devices by the Transport department for issuing e-challans. These will be integrated with Vahan and Sarathi applications.

The Chief Secretary said Rs 10 crore has been granted from the State Road Safety Fund for highway patrolling at five selected locations.

The provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, which was recently notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, include heavy penalties for not abiding by traffic rules. As many as 61 clauses of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, through which the Centre aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents, will come into effect from Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha traffic rules Odisha traffic fines
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp