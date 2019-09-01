VIMSAR patients suffer for 12 hours

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The patients of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla had to suffer severe hardship for more than 12 hours due to power failure in some wards from Friday evening.

Sources said, the patients of ENT, medicine ward-1 and medicine ward -III besides a few other wards had to spend the night without fans or even light as power supply got disrupted around 6 pm Friday after a transformer near the hospital got gutted. The supply was restored around 10 am on Saturday.

The problem persisted despite the hospital having power backup facility. A source in the hospital said, “the hospital has two high capacity generators for backup but some wards have not been connected with the generators.”

Humidity and mosquito menace added to the discomfort of the patients and their attendants throughout the night. Kin of a patient admitted in the Medicine Ward-III said “all the staff left the ward barely an hour after the power cut. Though we arranged a few mosquito coils for the whole ward there was no respite. Some patients were wrapped in wet towels to help them sleep.”

Hospital Manager K Mahanta said power was supplied to those wards from an alternative source within five hours after the transformer got gutted. However, patients said fans did not function after supply of power from backup. Even the bulbs went off after some time. The patients claimed power was restored after 10 am on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Officer, WESCO, Ranjan Kumar Panda said “it was a seven-year-old transformer and may have broken down due to overload. As we did not have a transformer in backup we had to wait till the morning. However, we have installed a new one. Power supply was restored around 10 am Saturday.”